MIRA Money Reinvents Portfolio Management with Human+ RAPID Intelligence

Bengaluru-based MIRA Money has introduced a reimagined version of its investment management app, setting a new standard in portfolio management through its innovative Human+ RAPID intelligence. Aimed at transforming investment experiences, the platform fuses authentic expert insights with artificial intelligence to provide a seamless and non-intimidating investing journey.

The app offers an industry-first interface that simplifies complex financial decisions by eliminating jargon and the typical hard-sell approach. At its core, MIRA Money's proprietary RAPID technology facilitates real-time data analysis, behavioral insights, and active fund management, enhancing portfolio decisions whether users are saving for a home, planning retirement, or managing surplus funds.

Anand K Rathi, co-founder of MIRA Money, emphasized that their approach signifies a strategic innovation where empathy and digital finance coexist harmoniously. Founded in 2022, and led by Girish Ippadi, Anand K. Rathi, and Naveen Shetty, MIRA Money seeks to double its customer base by 2025 and reach a target AUM of ₹600 crore while maintaining investor-centric operations.