Left Menu

Artificial Intelligence Boost: Andhra Pradesh's Leap into the Future

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu attends the AI Impact Summit in Delhi to sign agreements with major corporations and academic institutions. The focus is on advancing AI infrastructure, skill development, and collaborations, including partnerships with IBM, UNICC, IIT Madras, and others to enhance AI education and applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 19-02-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 21:57 IST
Artificial Intelligence Boost: Andhra Pradesh's Leap into the Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to play a pivotal role at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, with the aim of advancing the state's technological prowess. The summit presents a platform for key agreements with corporate giants and academic institutions, primarily focusing on artificial intelligence.

A notable agreement with IBM will provide AI, quantum technology, and cybersecurity skills training to a staggering 10 lakh youth in the state. Collaborative efforts with the United Nations International Computing Centre (UNICC) and the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) will see the establishment of a Quantum and AI Centre of Excellence and Quantum AI University. In addition, IIT Madras is teaming up with Naidu's administration to introduce an AI Tutor initiative, while Nvidia joins hands to create AI Living Labs in the region.

The Chief Minister's agenda also includes participation in key discussions on artificial intelligence across industries, notably featuring a plenary session on AI as an economic accelerator alongside high-profile leaders. Further talks at the summit include a roundtable discussion with the World Economic Forum and bilateral meetings with international representatives, aimed at fostering global AI collaborations.

TRENDING

1
Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

 Global
2
Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

 Global
3
High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal E-Rickshaw Accident in Delhi Sparks Safety Concerns

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal E-Rickshaw Accident in Delhi Sparks Safety Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026