Artificial Intelligence Boost: Andhra Pradesh's Leap into the Future

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to play a pivotal role at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, with the aim of advancing the state's technological prowess. The summit presents a platform for key agreements with corporate giants and academic institutions, primarily focusing on artificial intelligence.

A notable agreement with IBM will provide AI, quantum technology, and cybersecurity skills training to a staggering 10 lakh youth in the state. Collaborative efforts with the United Nations International Computing Centre (UNICC) and the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) will see the establishment of a Quantum and AI Centre of Excellence and Quantum AI University. In addition, IIT Madras is teaming up with Naidu's administration to introduce an AI Tutor initiative, while Nvidia joins hands to create AI Living Labs in the region.

The Chief Minister's agenda also includes participation in key discussions on artificial intelligence across industries, notably featuring a plenary session on AI as an economic accelerator alongside high-profile leaders. Further talks at the summit include a roundtable discussion with the World Economic Forum and bilateral meetings with international representatives, aimed at fostering global AI collaborations.