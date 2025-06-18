World Bank Urges Bold, Cross-Sector Action to Tackle Air Pollution in Nepal

Air pollution is now the leading cause of death and disability in Nepal, according to a new report by the World Bank, which urges swift, coordinated action across multiple sectors to avert a growing public health and economic crisis. The report, titled Towards Clean Air in Nepal: Benefits, Pollution Sources, and Solutions, serves as a foundational study of the country’s air pollution sources and identifies cost-effective strategies for improving air quality.

The study also addresses the shared airshed of the Indo-Gangetic Plain and Himalayan Foothills (IGP-HF)—one of the world’s most polluted regions—and highlights how transboundary cooperation is essential to any long-term solution.

“Clean air and economic growth are not in conflict,” said Hon. Ain Bahadur Shahi Thakuri, Nepal’s Minister for Forests and Environment. “In fact, the cost of inaction is far greater than the cost of taking bold steps today.”

Air Pollution: A Crisis in Health, Economy, and Development

The report reveals that Kathmandu Valley and the Terai region are air pollution hotspots where concentrations of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) have remained dangerously high for more than a decade. Air pollution reduces the average life expectancy of Nepalis by 3.4 years and is responsible for approximately 26,000 premature deaths annually.

Beyond its human toll, pollution imposes substantial economic costs—over 6% of Nepal’s GDP is lost each year due to pollution-related healthcare expenses, lost productivity, diminished tourism, and disruptions to aviation services.

Multifaceted Strategy Required to Combat Pollution

The World Bank emphasizes that no single-sector intervention will be sufficient. Instead, a multi-sectoral, multi-regional approach is required. Key recommendations include:

1. Vehicle Emissions and Transport

Electrification of public and private transport , including cars, motorcycles, buses, and heavy trucks, is critical.

Implementation of rigorous vehicle inspection and maintenance systems is essential.

Road dust management, especially in urban areas like Kathmandu, must be prioritized.

2. Industrial Emissions

Industrial sectors, especially brick kilns and cement plants , need support to transition to cleaner fuels and technologies , such as electric or pellet boilers.

Enforcing emissions standards and incentivizing cleaner energy adoption in small and medium enterprises will reduce industrial pollution.

3. Household Emissions from Cooking

Transitioning to clean and electric cookstoves in rural and urban households is a key priority.

Biomass-fueled stoves—still widely used in Nepal—are a significant source of both indoor and ambient air pollution.

4. Forest Fires

Forest fire prevention efforts should include reducing fuel loads , launching public awareness campaigns , and developing rapid response systems .

These measures are critical for preventing wildfires, which are increasing in frequency due to climate change.

5. Transboundary Pollution

Given the shared airshed with India and other neighbors , Nepal must strengthen regional partnerships .

Airflows in the Indo-Gangetic Plain region carry pollutants across borders, and collective air quality management is needed.

Kathmandu Valley: Geography Worsens the Crisis

Nepal's topography exacerbates the pollution problem. The bowl-shaped Kathmandu Valley, surrounded by mountains, traps pollutants, leading to consistently high levels of particulate matter and other harmful pollutants. This makes it even more imperative to implement mitigation strategies that account for the region’s unique geography.

Global Support and Long-Term Commitment

The World Bank pledged continued financial, technical, and capacity-building support for Nepal’s air quality improvement efforts. According to David Sislen, the Bank’s Country Division Director for Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, the organization is committed to helping the country integrate clean air into its health, infrastructure, and urban development programs.

“The World Bank is a steadfast champion of clean air for better health and prosperity,” said Sislen. “We aim to bring our global expertise to ensure Nepal’s efforts are both impactful and sustainable.”

The Path Forward: Integrating Clean Air into Development

The report makes clear that clean air policies must be woven into Nepal’s broader economic and development agenda. This includes integrating air quality management into urban planning, transport policies, energy use, and environmental governance. Public investment should prioritize interventions that deliver the greatest benefits at the lowest cost, particularly in high-risk regions like Kathmandu and Terai.

With robust government leadership, public awareness, regional cooperation, and sustained international support, Nepal can reverse the trajectory of its air pollution crisis and build a healthier, more resilient future.