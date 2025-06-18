Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Crash Victims Identified

Authorities in Ahmedabad have successfully identified 190 victims of last week's devastating Air India plane crash through DNA analysis, officials announced on Wednesday. To date, 159 bodies, including 32 foreign nationals, have been handed over to grieving families.

The catastrophic incident occurred on June 12 when the London-bound Air India flight AI-171, carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed, resulting in significant casualties both among those on board and on the ground. The crash site, a medical complex, was left in ruins as nearly 29 additional lives were claimed.

A concerted effort by medical teams to match DNA samples continues, aiming to identify those charred beyond recognition. Dr. Rakesh Joshi of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital confirmed 127 Indian victims have been returned to their families, alongside several foreign nationals. Meanwhile, relief efforts for the injured are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)