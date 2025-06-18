Left Menu

Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Crash Victims Identified

DNA tests have identified 190 victims of the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, with 159 bodies released to families. The crash, which involved a London-bound flight, resulted in 242 fatalities, including 32 foreign nationals. Identification efforts continue as numerous bodies were charred or damaged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-06-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 13:07 IST
Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Crash Victims Identified
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Ahmedabad have successfully identified 190 victims of last week's devastating Air India plane crash through DNA analysis, officials announced on Wednesday. To date, 159 bodies, including 32 foreign nationals, have been handed over to grieving families.

The catastrophic incident occurred on June 12 when the London-bound Air India flight AI-171, carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed, resulting in significant casualties both among those on board and on the ground. The crash site, a medical complex, was left in ruins as nearly 29 additional lives were claimed.

A concerted effort by medical teams to match DNA samples continues, aiming to identify those charred beyond recognition. Dr. Rakesh Joshi of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital confirmed 127 Indian victims have been returned to their families, alongside several foreign nationals. Meanwhile, relief efforts for the injured are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025