Bangalore Metro Dairy Showdown: Amul vs. Nandini
A dispute has arisen over BMRCL's decision to allow Amul to open outlets at Bangalore Metro stations, prompting Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister to urge KMF's Nandini to do the same. Following accusations of favoritism, discussions continue over the presence of these dairy brands in Karnataka's public spaces.
Amidst the growing controversy surrounding the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited's (BMRCL) decision to permit dairy giant Amul to establish retail outlets at Metro stations, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has intervened. He has requested the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) to initiate the process for setting up Nandini outlets at these stations.
Shivakumar's statement comes after several organizations criticized the state government for allegedly prioritizing Amul over KMF's local dairy brand, Nandini. He explained that KMF has been directed to submit their application to BMRCL for opening Nandini outlets at eight Metro stations.
As the debate reignites over the commercial presence of Amul and Nandini, tensions date back to December 2022, following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to KMF facilities. The visit prompted fears among farmers and political parties over potential expansion efforts by Amul at the expense of Nandini.
