Explosion Derails Jaffar Express: A Second Strike in Four Months

An explosion caused six carriages of the Jaffar Express to derail in Sindh, Pakistan. No casualties were reported, but the blast disrupted train operations and damaged the track. Authorities suspect involvement from local militant groups. The train was previously targeted in March by the Balochistan Liberation Army.

  Country:
  • Pakistan

An explosion near a railway track in Sindh province, Pakistan, derailed six carriages of the Jaffar Express on Wednesday, marking the second attack on this train in four months. Authorities confirmed no casualties but suspended train operations along the route due to the incident.

The blast occurred near Jacobabad, adjacent to a cattle market, damaging the railway track and creating a three-foot deep crater, as reported by Dunya TV. A heavy police presence swiftly secured the site while investigations into the nature of the blast commenced.

By 6 pm local time, one coach had been re-railed, and efforts continued to clear the others. Previous attacks in the region have been linked to groups like the Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz and the Balochistan Liberation Army, who ambushed the train in March, killing 25 people before forces intervened.

