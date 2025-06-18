Left Menu

France Eyes Global Eye: Enhancing Defense with Saab Aircraft Purchase

France plans to purchase two Global Eye military aircraft from Saab, with potential for two more. This acquisition, pending final negotiations, aims to enhance cooperation and interoperability between France and Sweden, as confirmed during the Paris Air Show. A roadmap for further defense collaboration was also signed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 23:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to strengthen its defense capabilities, France has announced its intention to acquire two Global Eye military aircraft from Swedish defense group Saab. This significant declaration, made during the Paris Air Show, also includes an option for two additional planes.

According to Saab, a final procurement agreement could be finalized in the upcoming months, contingent on concluding discussions. This purchase is poised to enhance the operational interoperability between France and Sweden, with both nations being members of NATO.

Further emphasizing their commitment to defense collaboration, Sweden and France have also signed a roadmap to advance cooperation in this sector. Notably, Saab has kept the financial terms of the aircraft deal undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

