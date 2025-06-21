DNA Breakthrough in Tragic Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 247 Victims Identified

A significant breakthrough has been made in identifying the victims of the devastating Ahmedabad plane crash, with DNA tests confirming the identities of 247 individuals. As of Saturday, 232 bodies have been returned to their families, as efforts continue to identify the remaining victims involved in the tragedy.

The London-bound aircraft crashed into a hostel complex in Meghaninagar shortly after departing Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, resulting in 270 fatalities. Among those on board were 241 individuals, and only one passenger survived the catastrophe. Due to severe burns and damage, authorities have relied heavily on DNA tests.

Dr. Rakesh Joshi from Ahmedabad Civil Hospital reported that the identified victims included 187 Indians, 52 Britons, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian. Many of the Indian victims hailed from regions such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Diu, and Nagaland. The state had initially collected samples from 250 crash victims, including those from the flight and on the ground, for identification purposes.

