China and Hungary Unite for Auto Industry Collaboration

China and Hungary have taken a significant step towards enhancing their collaborative efforts in the automotive industry by signing a letter of intent. The agreement, announced by the Chinese industry ministry, sets the stage for the formation of a bilateral auto industry operation working group.

In a meeting held in Beijing, China's vice industry minister engaged in fruitful discussions with Hungary's minister for national economy. The talks centered on bolstering bilateral cooperation, particularly focusing on pioneering areas such as autonomous driving technology and the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

This strategic partnership seeks to leverage each country's strengths, promoting technological advancements and infrastructure development within the booming auto sector.