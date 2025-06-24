ECoR Yatra: Revolutionizing Pilgrims' Journey to Rath Yatra

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has unveiled a new mobile application, 'ECoR Yatra', aimed at enhancing the travel experience for pilgrims attending the Rath Yatra in Puri. The app, which can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store, offers a digital compendium of railway services and passenger amenities.

Specifically tailored for festival-goers, the 'ECoR Yatra' app provides real-time updates, making it an indispensable tool for those relying on rail transport during the Rath Yatra. The comprehensive app includes vital information such as special train schedules, regular time-tables, live updates on train and platform statuses, as well as details on available lodging and tourist facilities.

In addition to travel planning and booking assistance, the app offers insights into additional transport services, ensuring that passengers have access to all necessary details to facilitate a hassle-free journey. ECoR's initiative underscores a commitment to improving passenger experience through technology-driven solutions.

