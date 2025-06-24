Sebi Proposes Governance Overhaul for Market Infrastructure Institutions

Sebi has announced plans to overhaul the governance framework of market infrastructure institutions (MIIs), including stock exchanges, by requiring the appointment of two new executive directors to strengthen operational oversight.

In its consultation paper, Sebi emphasizes prioritizing public interest and systemic stability amid the rapid growth in the investor base, revenue, and market activity within MIIs.

The new executive directors, classified as key managerial personnel, will be responsible for critical operations and regulatory areas, ensuring effective leadership and preventing governance shortcomings.

