Left Menu

Sebi Proposes Governance Overhaul for Market Infrastructure Institutions

Sebi proposes a governance overhaul for market infrastructure institutions, including stock exchanges. The plan mandates two executive directors to enhance oversight, prioritizing public interest and systemic stability over commercial goals. Comments on the proposal are invited until July 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 21:16 IST
Sebi Proposes Governance Overhaul for Market Infrastructure Institutions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sebi has announced plans to overhaul the governance framework of market infrastructure institutions (MIIs), including stock exchanges, by requiring the appointment of two new executive directors to strengthen operational oversight.

In its consultation paper, Sebi emphasizes prioritizing public interest and systemic stability amid the rapid growth in the investor base, revenue, and market activity within MIIs.

The new executive directors, classified as key managerial personnel, will be responsible for critical operations and regulatory areas, ensuring effective leadership and preventing governance shortcomings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025