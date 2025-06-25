Left Menu

Tata Play's Financial Struggles: Navigating Losses Amidst Competition

Tata Play reported a consolidated loss of Rs 529.43 crore in FY25, facing competition from fellow DTH operators. Despite revenue declines and operational losses, the company managed to reduce its net debt. Attempts to merge with Bharti Airtel and pursue an IPO have faced challenges.

Tata Play's Financial Struggles: Navigating Losses Amidst Competition
Tata Play, formerly known as Tata Sky, has seen its consolidated loss swell to Rs 529.43 crore for the fiscal year 2025. In an industry crowded with competitors like DishTV, Airtel Digital TV, and DD Free Dish, Tata Play's performance reflects the fierce battles being fought in the DTH services sector.

The company, which posted a net loss of Rs 353.88 crore in FY24, experienced a 5.15 percent dip in operational revenue, bringing it down to Rs 4,082.5 crore for FY25. Total income also witnessed a decline, decreasing by 5.03 percent to Rs 4,109.3 crore, as per data obtained from business analytics provider Tofler.

Despite the financial downturn, Tata Play succeeded in reducing its net debt to Rs 3,445.60 crore in FY25. The shareholder landscape has also shifted, with Tata Sons holding a 60 percent stake, following a substantial acquisition deal last year. Meanwhile, merger talks with Bharti Airtel have been called off, and plans for an IPO remain on hold due to regulatory observations.

