No Country Representation for Russian Athletes at Milano Cortina Olympics
Russian athletes will participate in the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics without representing their country, even with a peace deal in Ukraine, according to IOC President Kirsty Coventry. Despite the ban on Russia and Belarus, athletes will compete as individuals. The games may guide future multi-city Olympics.
- Country:
- Italy
Russian athletes will be barred from representing their country at the upcoming Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, despite any peace agreements with Ukraine, revealed International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry.
This decision follows the IOC's banning of Russia and Belarus post the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, permitting Russian athletes to compete only as individuals. Coventry also highlighted that future Olympics may increasingly take place across multiple cities, using the Milano Cortina games as a potential blueprint.
The IOC did not confirm Coventry's statements immediately. The Winter Games are scheduled to run from February 6 to 22.