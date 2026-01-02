No Country Representation for Russian Athletes at Milano Cortina Olympics

Russian athletes will be barred from representing their country at the upcoming Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, despite any peace agreements with Ukraine, revealed International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry.

This decision follows the IOC's banning of Russia and Belarus post the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, permitting Russian athletes to compete only as individuals. Coventry also highlighted that future Olympics may increasingly take place across multiple cities, using the Milano Cortina games as a potential blueprint.

The IOC did not confirm Coventry's statements immediately. The Winter Games are scheduled to run from February 6 to 22.