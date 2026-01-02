Trump Warns Iran: 'US Locked and Loaded' Amid Protests
US President Donald Trump has declared the US 'locked and loaded' if Iranian authorities resort to violence against protesters. Economic hardships have sparked demonstrations across Iran, with some escalating into fatal confrontations. The protests mark significant public unrest following previous uprisings in 2022.
Amid escalating unrest in Iran, US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning on Friday, stating that the United States is 'locked and loaded' to respond should Iranian authorities use force against peaceful demonstrators. The declaration comes as severe economic conditions fuel widespread protests across multiple Iranian provinces.
According to reports, demonstrators clashed with police, resulting in fatal encounters in some areas. The protests, sparked by soaring prices, have spread across several regions, with protesters allegedly targeting state buildings and engaging in violence. State media reported clashes leading to casualties in various parts of the country.
The US State Department expressed concern over reports of crackdowns, urging Iranian authorities to exercise restraint. The ongoing protests highlight growing public anger and dissatisfaction, reminiscent of the significant unrest witnessed in 2022 after the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody.
