Soaring Anxiety: The Post-Crash Surge in Fear of Flying

Demand for Dinesh K.'s $500 course to combat flight anxiety has significantly increased following Air India flight 171's fatal crash. Operated at his Cockpit Vista centre in Bengaluru, the course employs flight simulation combined with counseling to ease passengers' fears, marking a unique approach in India.

Since the crash, the centre received over 100 inquiries, as people seek solutions to heightened fear of flying exacerbated by the circulating crash video. Customers report anxiety over aircraft types and rethink Air India travel, leading to a notable dip in the airline's bookings.

While Western nations have numerous facilities to address aerophobia, India lacks such formal setups. This gap turns Dinesh's centre into an essential resource, helping individuals overcome anxiety and regain flying confidence through exposure therapy and firsthand cockpit experiences.

