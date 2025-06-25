Left Menu

FASTag: Revolutionizing Digital Travel in India

Union minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the potential of the FASTag ecosystem to transform digital travel in India. At a workshop with fintech companies, the goal was to expand FASTag’s utility, streamline transport services, and gather insights for its growth. Industry leaders foresee broader applications beyond toll collections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Nitin Gadkari highlighted the transformative potential of the FASTag ecosystem for digital travel across India, emphasizing its ability to provide seamless experiences.

During a New Delhi workshop with fintech companies organized by Indian Highways and Management Company Limited (IHMCL), Gadkari outlined plans to expand FASTag into a comprehensive platform aimed at enhancing user convenience and efficiency in transport and mobility services.

Officials, including Secretary V Umashankar and NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumer Yadav, acknowledged fintech's role in driving innovation and the need for insights on expanding FASTag's applications beyond toll collection. The workshop aimed to solicit input on regulatory compliance, grievance redressal, security, and future growth strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

