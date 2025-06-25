Railway Reforms: A Call for Improved Conditions for Female Loco Pilots

The All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA) is escalating its protest over alleged inhumane conditions for female loco pilots. They plan to host a national convention amid concerns about inadequate working conditions despite recent Railway Ministry reforms aimed at benefiting male and female pilots.

The AILRSA has issued a list of nine essential demands, prioritizing washroom facilities, mandatory maternity leave, improved rest areas, and gynecological services in railway hospitals. The association argues these measures are critical for improving the working environment for women crew members.

In response, the Railway Ministry highlights upgrades such as waterless urinals in 900 locomotives and air-conditioning in over 7,000 units. However, AILRSA represents this as insufficient, urging further actions to address the unique needs of female crew, mandating maternity leave, and ensuring lactating mothers can return to headquarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)