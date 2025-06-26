Indian Economy Surges Amid Global Uncertainty: RBI Reports Resilience
The Reserve Bank of India highlighted a robust economic performance for May 2025 despite global uncertainties. Key indicators like GST revenues, industrial growth, and foreign investments showcased India's resilience. The report emphasizes growth in both industrial and services sectors, stable inflation, and strong GDP growth, marking a positive economic outlook.
The Reserve Bank of India's June bulletin reveals the Indian economy's impressive strength in May 2025 amidst ongoing global uncertainties. High-frequency indicators such as industrial output and services activities displayed robust growth, underscoring the nation's economic resilience.
According to the RBI, GST revenue surpassed Rs 2 lakh crore for a second consecutive month, driven by strong import-related collections. India's real GDP rose by 6.5% in FY25, buoyed by a significant 7.4% growth in the last quarter. This vigorous economic expansion was largely fueled by a 9.4% rise in fixed investments and a thriving construction sector. Inflation rates stayed controlled, thanks to record crop production that kept food prices stable.
The PMI data positions India as a leader in global economic expansion, with a services PMI of 58.8% and a manufacturing PMI of 57.6%. Lower interest rates have boosted credit flow, and a surge in rural demand indicates a broader economic recovery. The nation remains a top destination for foreign investment, standing 16th in FDI inflows. Despite a positive outlook, the RBI warns of potential risks from trade restrictions and geopolitical tensions, yet India's performance in 2025 showcases remarkable resilience.
