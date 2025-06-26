Left Menu

Indian Economy Surges Amid Global Uncertainty: RBI Reports Resilience

The Reserve Bank of India highlighted a robust economic performance for May 2025 despite global uncertainties. Key indicators like GST revenues, industrial growth, and foreign investments showcased India's resilience. The report emphasizes growth in both industrial and services sectors, stable inflation, and strong GDP growth, marking a positive economic outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 12:20 IST
Indian Economy Surges Amid Global Uncertainty: RBI Reports Resilience
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India's June bulletin reveals the Indian economy's impressive strength in May 2025 amidst ongoing global uncertainties. High-frequency indicators such as industrial output and services activities displayed robust growth, underscoring the nation's economic resilience.

According to the RBI, GST revenue surpassed Rs 2 lakh crore for a second consecutive month, driven by strong import-related collections. India's real GDP rose by 6.5% in FY25, buoyed by a significant 7.4% growth in the last quarter. This vigorous economic expansion was largely fueled by a 9.4% rise in fixed investments and a thriving construction sector. Inflation rates stayed controlled, thanks to record crop production that kept food prices stable.

The PMI data positions India as a leader in global economic expansion, with a services PMI of 58.8% and a manufacturing PMI of 57.6%. Lower interest rates have boosted credit flow, and a surge in rural demand indicates a broader economic recovery. The nation remains a top destination for foreign investment, standing 16th in FDI inflows. Despite a positive outlook, the RBI warns of potential risks from trade restrictions and geopolitical tensions, yet India's performance in 2025 showcases remarkable resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025