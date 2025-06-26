Left Menu

Family Business Excellence Summit: A Gateway to Legacy and Innovation

The ET NOW Family Business Excellence Summit & Awards 2025, presented by Spark Capital, highlighted the transformative potential in family-run businesses. Hosted at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt, leaders discussed integration of tradition with modernity, underscoring the evolving dynamics in leadership, succession planning, and leveraging innovative practices across business legacies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-06-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 13:19 IST
ET Now Family Business Excellence Summit & Awards 2025 Celebrates the Power of Legacy and Vision. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Grand Hyatt in Mumbai witnessed the confluence of India's esteemed business leaders at the ET NOW Family Business Excellence Summit & Awards 2025. Presented by Spark Capital Private Wealth Management and supported by K Raheja Corp Homes, the event brought together over 300 stakeholders, from pioneering founders to the next generation of leaders, to discuss the evolving landscape of family businesses.

A host of sessions delved into diverse topics like succession planning, digital transformation, and the integration of women in leadership roles. In a compelling keynote, Harsh Mariwala of Marico highlighted the necessity of alignment in family-run enterprises, emphasizing unity as pivotal for growth and transformation.

Noteworthy contributions came from Deepali Goenka of Welspun Living, advocating for resilience and expertise in breaking industry stereotypes. Meanwhile, Ektaa Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms shared insights on creativity beyond bloodlines, and Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani of the Hiranandani Group emphasized humility and professionalization. Concluding with awards recognizing governance and innovation, the summit underscored family businesses' role in shaping India's economic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

