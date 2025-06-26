Left Menu

Unlocking North East's Mineral Potential: A Conclave to Propel Growth

The 2nd North East Geology and Mining Ministers' Conclave in Guwahati aims to explore mineral and coal resources. With key Azial government figures present, it highlights sustainable mining, mineral auctions, and MoUs for exploration, fostering regional development aligned with India's 'Viksit Bharat' vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Mines, in collaboration with the Ministry of Coal and the Assam Government, is steering the 2nd North East Geology and Mining Ministers' Conclave on June 27-28 in Guwahati. This event is pivotal in unraveling the mineral and coal potential of India's North Eastern Region.

The conclave, under the 'Viksit Bharat' vision, will be graced by the Chief Minister of Assam and Mining and Geology Ministers from all eight North Eastern states. It aims to promote sustainable mining practices, improve resource sector business ease, and enhance centre-state relations for balanced regional growth.

Highlighting the conclave will be insightful sessions led by the Geological Survey of India (GSI), revealing latest mineral exploration findings. Key publications reflecting the region's geological strengths will be unveiled. The conclave's agenda includes signing MoUs between central and state agencies to expedite exploration efforts.

Over recent months, India's mineral auction framework has gained traction, with 515 mineral blocks up for auction, including reserves from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. This showcases North-East India's readiness to play a significant role in the country's critical mineral strategy, enhancing transparency and competitiveness in resource allocation.

The Ministry of Coal is set to launch essential publications during the conclave, showcasing progress in coal exploration, notably the successful auction of five coal blocks in the region. With future-focused plans for solar power projects, this event aims to align energy security with sustainable growth and development in the North Eastern Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

