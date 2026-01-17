Modi Accuses Congress of Cultural Disrespect in Assam
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of ignoring Assam's culture and heritage, claiming they supported infiltrators. Speaking at a Bodo dance, he asserted the BJP is correcting past Congress wrongs, emphasizing dialogue and respect for Assam. He praised the Bodo peace accord's role in ensuring peace.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 17-01-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 20:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has openly criticized the Congress party, alleging that it disrespected Assam's cultural heritage by supporting infiltrators, a move he claims has threatened the region's integrity.
Addressing attendees at a Bodo folk dance performance, Modi emphasized that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is working to rectify the alleged misdeeds of the previous Congress administrations.
Highlighting efforts to integrate Assam more closely with the national mainstream, Modi praised the Bodo peace accord for replacing violence with music in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Congress Accuses BJP and AAP of Betrayal with Lies and Broken Promises
Fadnavis Warns Against Arrogance: BJP's Civic Triumph in Pune
Pawar Unity Amidst BJP's Dominance in Civic Polls
Delhi BJP Calls for Legal Action Against Atishi Over Sikh Guru Remarks
Modi Highlights BJP's Cultural Commitment in Assam Amid Criticism of Congress