Modi Accuses Congress of Cultural Disrespect in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of ignoring Assam's culture and heritage, claiming they supported infiltrators. Speaking at a Bodo dance, he asserted the BJP is correcting past Congress wrongs, emphasizing dialogue and respect for Assam. He praised the Bodo peace accord's role in ensuring peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 17-01-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 20:06 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has openly criticized the Congress party, alleging that it disrespected Assam's cultural heritage by supporting infiltrators, a move he claims has threatened the region's integrity.

Addressing attendees at a Bodo folk dance performance, Modi emphasized that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is working to rectify the alleged misdeeds of the previous Congress administrations.

Highlighting efforts to integrate Assam more closely with the national mainstream, Modi praised the Bodo peace accord for replacing violence with music in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

