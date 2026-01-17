Modi Accuses Congress of Cultural Disrespect in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has openly criticized the Congress party, alleging that it disrespected Assam's cultural heritage by supporting infiltrators, a move he claims has threatened the region's integrity.

Addressing attendees at a Bodo folk dance performance, Modi emphasized that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is working to rectify the alleged misdeeds of the previous Congress administrations.

Highlighting efforts to integrate Assam more closely with the national mainstream, Modi praised the Bodo peace accord for replacing violence with music in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)