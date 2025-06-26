Left Menu

Dollar Dips: The Fed's Influence and Economic Implications

The dollar hit a multi-year low against major currencies amid expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts. Traders predict significant cuts after Fed Chair Powell's dovish stance and President Trump's looming decision on a new Fed Chair. Concerns about U.S. economic growth and tariffs further pressure the dollar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:55 IST
Dollar Dips: The Fed's Influence and Economic Implications
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar has plunged to a three-and-a-half-year low against the euro and sterling, as currency markets adjust to the likelihood of deeper rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. This drop reflects traders' anticipation that the Fed will ease rates more aggressively than previously thought.

The shift in market sentiment comes after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony to Congress, where he suggested that absent impending inflation from tariffs, more rate cuts would likely have continued. As Trump's term draws to a close, he plans to nominate a potentially more dovish Fed Chair, intensifying market speculation.

Analysts warn this change threatens the Federal Reserve's credibility and could impact U.S. rate outlooks. As traders adapt to upcoming reductions, the dollar's loss extends to Japanese yen and Swiss franc, with broader economic implications tied to Trump's tariff strategies and international investor behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025