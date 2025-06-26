Dollar Dips: The Fed's Influence and Economic Implications
The dollar hit a multi-year low against major currencies amid expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts. Traders predict significant cuts after Fed Chair Powell's dovish stance and President Trump's looming decision on a new Fed Chair. Concerns about U.S. economic growth and tariffs further pressure the dollar.
The dollar has plunged to a three-and-a-half-year low against the euro and sterling, as currency markets adjust to the likelihood of deeper rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. This drop reflects traders' anticipation that the Fed will ease rates more aggressively than previously thought.
The shift in market sentiment comes after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony to Congress, where he suggested that absent impending inflation from tariffs, more rate cuts would likely have continued. As Trump's term draws to a close, he plans to nominate a potentially more dovish Fed Chair, intensifying market speculation.
Analysts warn this change threatens the Federal Reserve's credibility and could impact U.S. rate outlooks. As traders adapt to upcoming reductions, the dollar's loss extends to Japanese yen and Swiss franc, with broader economic implications tied to Trump's tariff strategies and international investor behavior.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Power Play: National Monuments in Jeopardy
Federal Appeals Court Upholds Trump's Sweeping Tariffs: A Temporary yet Crucial Decision
Court Upholds 'Liberation Day' Tariffs Amid Legal Scrutiny
California Governor Gavin Newsom says Trump is pulling ''a military dragnet across LA'' and threatening democracy, reports AP.
Trump's Militant Stance: Threats and Military Displays Amidst LA Protests