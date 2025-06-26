Dollar Dips: The Fed's Influence and Economic Implications

The dollar has plunged to a three-and-a-half-year low against the euro and sterling, as currency markets adjust to the likelihood of deeper rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. This drop reflects traders' anticipation that the Fed will ease rates more aggressively than previously thought.

The shift in market sentiment comes after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony to Congress, where he suggested that absent impending inflation from tariffs, more rate cuts would likely have continued. As Trump's term draws to a close, he plans to nominate a potentially more dovish Fed Chair, intensifying market speculation.

Analysts warn this change threatens the Federal Reserve's credibility and could impact U.S. rate outlooks. As traders adapt to upcoming reductions, the dollar's loss extends to Japanese yen and Swiss franc, with broader economic implications tied to Trump's tariff strategies and international investor behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)