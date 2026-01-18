Left Menu

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

The Trump administration reportedly seeks $1 billion from nations to join a peace board, with Trump as chairman. Member states would have a renewable three-year term. The U.S. State Department referred to Trump's previous social media posts when asked for details, without confirming the $1 billion figure.

Updated: 18-01-2026 05:23 IST
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is reportedly demanding that nations pay $1 billion to secure a spot on a newly proposed peace board. According to Bloomberg News, U.S. President Donald Trump would take up the role of inaugural chairman.

Member states would serve a term of no more than three years, extendable at the chairman's discretion. This information comes from a draft charter seen by Bloomberg, though Reuters was unable to independently verify the report.

When pressed for clarification, the U.S. State Department redirected inquiries to past social media posts by Trump and his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, which failed to specify the financial requirement.

