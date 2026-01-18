Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

The Trump administration is reportedly demanding that nations pay $1 billion to secure a spot on a newly proposed peace board. According to Bloomberg News, U.S. President Donald Trump would take up the role of inaugural chairman.

Member states would serve a term of no more than three years, extendable at the chairman's discretion. This information comes from a draft charter seen by Bloomberg, though Reuters was unable to independently verify the report.

When pressed for clarification, the U.S. State Department redirected inquiries to past social media posts by Trump and his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, which failed to specify the financial requirement.