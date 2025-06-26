Trade Talks in the Balance: SKM Calls for Transparent Negotiation
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has urged the Indian government to avoid trade deals that harm agriculture and industry. SKM demands parliamentary discussion and consultation with state governments and worker organizations. They express concerns about the secrecy of impending agreements, emphasizing potential negative impacts on farmers and industries.
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called on the Indian government to exercise caution before entering any international trade agreements that could harm domestic sectors like agriculture and industry. On Thursday, SKM demanded that the government first bring any draft proposals to Parliament for thorough discussion.
The APPLAUSE directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the urgency of consulting state governments and organizations representing farmers and workers, as these sectors fall under the jurisdiction of states per the Indian Constitution. SKM believes such consultation is crucial before any agreements are finalized.
Moreover, SKM voiced its concerns regarding the lack of transparency surrounding potential trade deals, including the India-UK FTA and bilateral agreements with the US. Past FTAs with Sri Lanka and ASEAN have negatively impacted farmers, especially in southern states, underscoring the need for a more inclusive approach.
