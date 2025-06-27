Left Menu

UBS's Optimistic Outlook: S&P 500 Target Raised Amid Easing Trade Tensions

UBS Global Wealth Management has increased its year-end target for the S&P 500 index to 6,200, citing reduced trade tensions and strong earnings forecasts. This indicates a 1% potential rise from the last close at 6,141.02. UBS retains a neutral stance on U.S. equities, awaiting economic adjustments from tariff impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 16:47 IST
UBS's Optimistic Outlook: S&P 500 Target Raised Amid Easing Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

UBS Global Wealth Management has revised its year-end target for the S&P 500 index, now projecting it to hit 6,200, up from its previous forecast of 6,000. This update reflects UBS's confidence in easing trade tensions and resilient corporate earnings as factors supporting market growth.

The Swiss bank's adjustment implies a 1% upside to the index's last recorded position of 6,141.02. According to UBS, the U.S. equity recovery makes strategic sense in light of milder tariff impacts, particularly as many large-cap companies appear capable of handling such challenges.

The UBS note elaborates on the positive outlook, stating improvements in growth and inflation metrics are expected toward the year's end, following initial economic reactions to tariffs. It raised its EPS estimate to reflect anticipated financial resilience and potential boosts from the budget reconciliation bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025