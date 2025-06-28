Pet Assure Revolutionizes Pet Insurance in India

In a move redefining pet insurance in India, Universal Sompo's Pet Assure is witnessing unprecedented demand. Tailored to meet the needs of India's expanding community of pet owners, the customizable insurance product is designed to cover a wide range of pet care essentials.

India is seeing a significant shift in pet ownership, with increasing numbers of Millennials and Gen Z treating pets as beloved family members. The rising demand for structured, preventive, and tech-enabled pet care solutions has been most notable in urban areas like Tier 1 cities, and it is gradually permeating into Tier 2 and 3 regions. Pet Assure offers extensive coverage for dogs and cats aged between three months and ten years, including routine consultations, diagnostics, surgeries, and critical illnesses.

Flexible insurance options, starting at an annual premium of Rs. 1499, make the policy accessible across a broad spectrum of pet parents. Universal Sompo's approach is a step towards providing holistic customer well-being. The product's impact is already being felt, with testimonials highlighting its role in transforming pet insurance from a luxury to a necessity as veterinary costs soar. The initiative appears poised to play a pivotal role in the evolution of advanced pet care and tele-health services in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)