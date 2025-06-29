Business Uprising: Pakistan's Trade Bodies Challenge the 2025 Finance Bill

In a significant move, Pakistan's top trade bodies have expressed strong opposition to the government's proposed Finance Bill for 2025-26. The controversial bill is criticized for granting extensive authority to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), sparking fears of an economic downturn if not amended.

The Karachi and Lahore Chambers of Commerce and Industry have raised alarms over the government's perceived authoritarian approach, urging it to heed the business anomalies committee. This committee includes representatives from various chambers and trade bodies across the nation, all of which have warned of an impending trade crisis.

Voices of dissent have grown louder with Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Jawed Bilwani calling for a review. He emphasized the bill's lack of relief for the business community and the oppressive new powers given to the FBR. Mian Abu Zar Shad of the Lahore Chamber highlighted ongoing challenges like rising energy costs, inadequate electricity, and gas shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)