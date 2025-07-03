Transforming Indian Orthopaedics: The Rise of Robotic-Assisted Surgery

India is experiencing a notable increase in orthopaedic conditions influenced by a growing population, higher life expectancy, and lifestyle changes, leading to a substantial rise in the demand for joint replacement surgeries. Total knee replacements, for example, have jumped from around 100,000 to nearly 250,000 annually within five years.

Robotic-assisted joint replacement is the most advanced surgical method, offering improved precision in surgery, better implant alignment, minimal tissue damage, and quicker patient recovery. Despite these benefits, access remains challenging, particularly due to uneven insurance coverage. Conventional methods are widely covered, but support for robotic-assisted surgery is still evolving.

The adoption of robotic surgery in India is on the rise, with nearly 12,000 procedures in 2022, yet this is a small fraction compared to the U.S. Bridging the gap requires scaling infrastructure, training surgeons, and improving insurance coverage. Key benefits like less tissue damage, accurate implant placement, and shorter recovery times are driving demand, but access remains a hurdle.

