Left Menu

Transforming Indian Orthopaedics: The Rise of Robotic-Assisted Surgery

India sees a surge in robotic-assisted joint replacement surgeries due to growing orthopaedic conditions. While advanced, access remains limited with coverage gaps. Increasing awareness and collaboration among insurers and providers can bridge this divide, offering more patients improved recovery and quality of life through advanced surgical care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:23 IST
Transforming Indian Orthopaedics: The Rise of Robotic-Assisted Surgery
Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeries: How Health Insurance Can Partner in Expanding Access to Advanced Orthopaedic Care for Indian Patients. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is experiencing a notable increase in orthopaedic conditions influenced by a growing population, higher life expectancy, and lifestyle changes, leading to a substantial rise in the demand for joint replacement surgeries. Total knee replacements, for example, have jumped from around 100,000 to nearly 250,000 annually within five years.

Robotic-assisted joint replacement is the most advanced surgical method, offering improved precision in surgery, better implant alignment, minimal tissue damage, and quicker patient recovery. Despite these benefits, access remains challenging, particularly due to uneven insurance coverage. Conventional methods are widely covered, but support for robotic-assisted surgery is still evolving.

The adoption of robotic surgery in India is on the rise, with nearly 12,000 procedures in 2022, yet this is a small fraction compared to the U.S. Bridging the gap requires scaling infrastructure, training surgeons, and improving insurance coverage. Key benefits like less tissue damage, accurate implant placement, and shorter recovery times are driving demand, but access remains a hurdle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025