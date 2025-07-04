Finnish ground services staff go on 1-day strike, causing flight cancellations
Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 13:31 IST
Ground services staff at the Helsinki airport in Finland went on a one-day strike on Friday, a Finnish Aviation Union (IAU) spokesperson said, as a labour dispute over wages continues.
Finnish flag carrier Finnair said on Wednesday it would cancel around 80 flights on Friday, affecting 8,000 customers, in the event of a strike.
The IAU has also announced industrial action on July 7, 16, 18, 21 and 23.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Helsinki
- Finnish
- Finnair
- Finland
- Finnish Aviation Union
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Eyes Finnish Icebreakers Amid Strategic Negotiations
Stabbing Incident Shakes Finnish City of Tampere
Tampere Incident: Stabbings Shock Finnish City Center
UPDATE 1-Finnish police suspect 23-year-old man with criminal record in Tampere stabbing
Finnish media reports several people have been stabbed near a shopping centre in Tempere, reports AP.