Finnish ground services staff go on 1-day strike, causing flight cancellations

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 13:31 IST
Ground services staff at the Helsinki airport in Finland went on a one-day strike on Friday, a Finnish Aviation Union (IAU) spokesperson said, as a labour dispute over wages continues.

Finnish flag carrier Finnair said on Wednesday it would cancel around 80 flights on Friday, affecting 8,000 customers, in the event of a strike.

The IAU has also announced industrial action on July 7, 16, 18, 21 and 23.

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

