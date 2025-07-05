Bomb Scare Disrupts Chhattisgarh Sampark Kranti Express

The Chhattisgarh Sampark Kranti Express faced an unexpected delay due to a bomb threat, later identified as a hoax, officials reported on Saturday. The train from Delhi to Durg was halted at Jhansi railroad station after an unidentified caller alerted authorities about a potential bomb on board.

Following the call to the railway helpline, officials in Lucknow initiated safety protocols, preparing to inspect the train at Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi station. Upon arrival, City Magistrate Pramod Jha and other security personnel evacuated certain platforms and redirected other trains.

The bomb disposal and RPF dog squads swept the train, but found no threats. The train resumed its journey after a 54-minute delay, officials confirmed, attributing the disruption to a false alarm.

(With inputs from agencies.)