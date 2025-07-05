Left Menu

Pilot's Sudden Illness Causes IndiGo Flight Delay

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Pune was delayed by over four hours after the pilot fell ill before takeoff. The airline arranged for medical assistance and an alternative crew. The incident was further compounded by temporary restrictions at Pune Airport, leading to extended delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 19:31 IST
Pilot's Sudden Illness Causes IndiGo Flight Delay
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An IndiGo flight scheduled to depart from Delhi to Pune faced a significant delay on Friday after the pilot became ill just before takeoff. The airline ensured medical assistance and quickly arranged for an alternative crew to manage the flight, resulting in a delay of over four hours.

The flight, identified as 6E2262, was set to leave at 6 am but only departed at 10:27 am, as confirmed by flightradar24.com. The delay was attributed not only to the pilot's sudden illness but also to temporary restrictions at Pune Airport, as stated by the airline.

This incident follows a similar occurrence where an Air India commander collapsed inside the cockpit ahead of a scheduled flight. IndiGo, however, refrained from disclosing detailed specifics about the pilot's condition in their official statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025