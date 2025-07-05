Pilot's Sudden Illness Causes IndiGo Flight Delay

An IndiGo flight scheduled to depart from Delhi to Pune faced a significant delay on Friday after the pilot became ill just before takeoff. The airline ensured medical assistance and quickly arranged for an alternative crew to manage the flight, resulting in a delay of over four hours.

The flight, identified as 6E2262, was set to leave at 6 am but only departed at 10:27 am, as confirmed by flightradar24.com. The delay was attributed not only to the pilot's sudden illness but also to temporary restrictions at Pune Airport, as stated by the airline.

This incident follows a similar occurrence where an Air India commander collapsed inside the cockpit ahead of a scheduled flight. IndiGo, however, refrained from disclosing detailed specifics about the pilot's condition in their official statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)