Pilot's Sudden Illness Causes IndiGo Flight Delay
An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Pune was delayed by over four hours after the pilot fell ill before takeoff. The airline arranged for medical assistance and an alternative crew. The incident was further compounded by temporary restrictions at Pune Airport, leading to extended delays.
- Country:
- India
An IndiGo flight scheduled to depart from Delhi to Pune faced a significant delay on Friday after the pilot became ill just before takeoff. The airline ensured medical assistance and quickly arranged for an alternative crew to manage the flight, resulting in a delay of over four hours.
The flight, identified as 6E2262, was set to leave at 6 am but only departed at 10:27 am, as confirmed by flightradar24.com. The delay was attributed not only to the pilot's sudden illness but also to temporary restrictions at Pune Airport, as stated by the airline.
This incident follows a similar occurrence where an Air India commander collapsed inside the cockpit ahead of a scheduled flight. IndiGo, however, refrained from disclosing detailed specifics about the pilot's condition in their official statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
