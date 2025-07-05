Orange Champions Inclusion at 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

As a proud official partner of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Orange Middle East and Africa (OMEA) has reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to inclusivity, gender equity, and digital empowerment through its celebration of the TotalEnergies 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), currently underway in five cities across Morocco from July 5 to 26.

This prestigious tournament has become a symbol of transformation and growing momentum in women’s football across the continent. With over 83 million viewers during the previous edition, the 2025 WAFCON signals a bold leap forward in visibility, participation, and community engagement in African women’s sports.

Orange: A Partner for Progress in African Football

Orange has been a historic partner of CAF since 2008 and renewed its strategic partnership in December 2023 to advance African football. More than just connectivity, Orange’s involvement reflects its larger vision for societal progress through sport—promoting gender equality, youth education, and digital inclusion.

This year, six of the twelve participating WAFCON nations—Morocco, Mali, Senegal, Tunisia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Botswana—are countries where Orange operates, showcasing the company’s direct engagement in empowering women’s football at national and grassroots levels.

The 50/50 Rule: Equal Spotlight for Women

Since 2018, Orange has implemented a pioneering 50/50 sponsorship rule that ensures equal representation between men’s and women’s sports. This guiding principle drives both structural support—such as sponsorships of women’s national teams—and community-focused initiatives like:

Training young girls in local clubs

Promoting women role models such as Fatima Tagnaout, Moroccan football star and Orange ambassador

Producing inclusive media content that celebrates women’s careers in sport

This holistic model ensures that women are seen, heard, and supported at all levels of the sport.

“Broadcast Cafés”: Football for All

To further amplify the excitement and inclusiveness of the tournament, Orange Morocco launched its “Broadcast Cafés” initiative—equipping cafés across the country to screen WAFCON matches. This creative community activation addresses a key barrier: while 80% of Moroccans have watched women’s football on TV, 31% struggle to access viewing options.

The initiative fosters public engagement, communal viewing, and dialogue around women’s sports, transforming everyday venues into celebration spaces and turning passive viewers into active supporters.

Visibility and Representation Through Media Campaigns

To ensure widespread awareness and pride, Orange has launched dedicated media campaigns for the 2025 WAFCON. A pan-African campaign will run across all Orange-affiliated countries, while a localized Moroccan campaign will further energize domestic support. These campaigns are available via Orange’s media platform: 🌍 https://MasterMedia.Orange.com

Through broadcast, print, and digital content, Orange seeks to elevate the stories of inspiring female athletes, highlight the transformational power of sport, and align its brand with empowerment and progress.

Voices from Leadership

Yasser Shaker, CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa, underscored the deeper value of the partnership, stating:

“Being a partner of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations is much more than a sports commitment: in its role as a responsible operator in Africa, it is a way to support countries in positive societal dynamics. Sport, and in particular women’s football, is a powerful lever for national pride, inclusion and freedom.”

Caroline Guillaumin, Executive Vice President of Communications at Orange, added:

“This partnership is built to send out a strong signal demonstrating a concrete commitment to greater equity in sport. The 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations is an opportunity to highlight the careers of inspiring women, both on and off the field, and to amplify their voices through our content and local initiatives.”

A Broader Vision for African Development

Orange’s involvement in WAFCON 2025 is part of its wider strategy to harness sport as a tool for development, bridging gaps in:

Gender parity in sports

Youth access to digital education

Reliable digital infrastructure in rural and urban Africa

Through partnerships, campaigns, and on-the-ground projects, Orange is working to build a more equitable, connected, and confident Africa—one where women’s sports are celebrated and youth are empowered to lead future change.

As WAFCON 2025 continues, Orange’s initiatives will serve as a rallying call for corporations, fans, and governments to support the ongoing renaissance of African women’s football—and, more broadly, to champion equity and unity through sport.