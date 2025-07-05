Left Menu

UltraTech Cement Denies CCI Investigation Allegations

UltraTech Cement, part of the Aditya Birla Group, refutes reports of an investigation by the Competition Commission of India regarding anti-competitive practices. The company clarified that it has not received any orders or financial information requests from CCI. UltraTech threatens legal action against misleading reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 23:02 IST
UltraTech Cement (Photo/ultratechcement.com). Image Credit: ANI

UltraTech Cement, the flagship enterprise of the Aditya Birla Group, has formally denied being under investigation by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in a case concerning anti-competitive practices. The company stated it has neither received any legal orders from the CCI nor have its financial records been requested by the commission.

In a stock market communication, UltraTech categorically described the reports circulating in the public domain about the CCI's probe as "false and misleading." The company clarified that while India Cements Limited, one of its subsidiaries, is involved in Case No. 35 of 2020 with the CCI, the subsidiary is handling its disclosures and exploring legal options independently.

UltraTech Cement expressed its willingness to take necessary legal measures to safeguard its reputation against these misleading allegations. Previously, a complaint by ONGC prompted CCI's investigation into alleged breaches of competition norms by cement companies. The CCI's role is pivotal in safeguarding consumer interests, promoting healthy competition, and fostering innovation in the Indian market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

