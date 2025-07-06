Electric Cars Surge While Traditional Vehicles Decline in June 2025

In a transformative shift within the automotive industry, sales of electric motor cars surged dramatically in June 2025. According to Shriram Finance's mobility bulletin, sales of electric cars jumped by 1,267 percent from June 2024, reaching 9,804 units.

This surge starkly contrasts with the decline in sales for traditional passenger vehicles reliant on internal combustion engines, which were hampered by tepid consumer demand. Truck rental prices saw healthy growth, with round-trip rentals across major routes increasing due to revitalized manufacturing and private sector hiring.

Despite a slight monthly increase of 1 percent, electric car sales reveal a mounting consumer interest, alongside robust sales of electric two-wheelers. This reflects a broader economic recovery and a resilient trend towards sustainable mobility, as noted by Shriram Finance Managing Director Y S Chakravarti.

(With inputs from agencies.)