In a recent escalation of aerial threats, Russian air defense units effectively intercepted a flurry of Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow, according to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. These incursions, reportedly totaling more than 150 throughout the day and night, were all managed without inflicting any damage or casualties on Russian soil.

On the Telegram app, Mayor Sobyanin assured residents of ongoing efforts to examine drone fragments near the capital, as authorities maintain vigilance over the airspace. Meanwhile, Leningrad region officials confirmed the downing of a pair of drones near St. Petersburg, also reporting no damage or casualties.

Rosaviatsiya, the Russian civil aviation authority, noted that these incidents led to temporary closures of airports in Moscow and St. Petersburg, affecting numerous flights. The Defence Ministry highlighted the extensive air defense activity, as drones were neutralized both overnight and into the afternoon, primarily in regions adjacent to Ukraine.

