Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Deadly Kano Road Collision

A tragic road accident in Kano, Nigeria, left 21 people dead. A commercial vehicle violated traffic laws causing a fatal head-on collision with a truck. Only three survived with injuries. Such accidents are frequent across Nigeria, claiming thousands of lives annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 07-07-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 15:55 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Deadly Kano Road Collision
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

A devastating road collision in Nigeria's northwestern Kano state has claimed the lives of at least 21 individuals, according to officials.

The Federal Road Safety Corps reported that a commercial vehicle and a heavy-duty truck collided head-on along the Zaria-Kano expressway, a crucial northern artery.

Preliminary findings indicate that the commercial vehicle driver breached traffic rules, driving against the designated direction and resulting in a catastrophic accident. Of the passengers, only three survived, while 19 men and two women lost their lives. The incident highlights the alarming rate of road accidents across Nigeria, with over 5,400 fatalities reported in 2024 alone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

Green innovation and economic complexity drive resource efficiency in G20

AI can cut panic, boost health resilience during armed conflicts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025