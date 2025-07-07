Tragedy Strikes in Deadly Kano Road Collision

A devastating road collision in Nigeria's northwestern Kano state has claimed the lives of at least 21 individuals, according to officials.

The Federal Road Safety Corps reported that a commercial vehicle and a heavy-duty truck collided head-on along the Zaria-Kano expressway, a crucial northern artery.

Preliminary findings indicate that the commercial vehicle driver breached traffic rules, driving against the designated direction and resulting in a catastrophic accident. Of the passengers, only three survived, while 19 men and two women lost their lives. The incident highlights the alarming rate of road accidents across Nigeria, with over 5,400 fatalities reported in 2024 alone.

(With inputs from agencies.)