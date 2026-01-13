Nuh Police Nab Cow Smugglers: A Bold Expressway Bust

In a daring operation on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Nuh police successfully apprehended three individuals suspected of cow smuggling, officials reported on Tuesday.

The operation led to the recovery of a Bolero pickup jeep and two cows, as police acted on a tip-off that the suspects were transporting cattle to Rajasthan.

Despite a high-speed chase, the police managed to catch three of the four suspects, who have been identified as residents of local villages. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fourth individual, with charges filed under applicable laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)