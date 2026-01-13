Left Menu

Nuh Police Nab Cow Smugglers: A Bold Expressway Bust

The Nuh police arrested three alleged cow smugglers on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Bamanthedi village, recovering a Bolero jeep and two cattle. The suspects, attempting to flee, were apprehended after a chase. An FIR was registered under relevant laws, with efforts underway to catch a fourth suspect.

In a daring operation on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Nuh police successfully apprehended three individuals suspected of cow smuggling, officials reported on Tuesday.

The operation led to the recovery of a Bolero pickup jeep and two cows, as police acted on a tip-off that the suspects were transporting cattle to Rajasthan.

Despite a high-speed chase, the police managed to catch three of the four suspects, who have been identified as residents of local villages. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fourth individual, with charges filed under applicable laws.

