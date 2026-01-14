Left Menu

Construction Tragedies: A String of Fatal Accidents in Thailand

A crane collapse on a moving train in northeastern Thailand is the latest in a series of fatal construction accidents since 2024. Previous incidents involved major infrastructure projects and have led to investigations and regulatory changes targeting safety lapses and negligence by construction companies.

Updated: 14-01-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 18:23 IST
A tragic crane collapse onto a moving train in northeastern Thailand resulted in several fatalities, marking another grim chapter in the country's recent history of construction accidents. This incident further underscores the need for stringent safety measures and oversight in ongoing infrastructure projects.

Notably, major incidents include the collapse of a partially built 30-story tower in Bangkok during a 7.7 magnitude earthquake in 2025, which resulted in 89 deaths and the charging of several suspects, including a prominent construction firm executive. Another significant accident involved a bridge collapse in Bangkok, which led to multiple casualties and prompted national safety reforms.

In a pattern of recurring negligence, various infrastructure projects have seen fatal accidents, including a tunnel collapse during heavy rains and crane failures on major construction sites. These tragic events highlight the urgent need for improved safety protocols and accountability within Thailand's construction sector.

