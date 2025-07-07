Left Menu

Budapest Airport Resumes Operations After Storm-Induced Closure

Budapest Airport temporarily ceased operations due to debris from a heavy storm. Runways were cleared, allowing traffic to resume at 1400 GMT on Monday. Terminal 2A's roof took water, shifting check-in to terminal 2B. No injuries were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 20:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Budapest Airport resumed its operations on Monday afternoon following a temporary suspension. The halt was due to the airport's runways being littered with debris caused by a severe storm, according to a Facebook statement by the airport's operator.

After clearing the debris, one of the two runways was reopened, allowing air traffic to restart at 1400 GMT. The storm's impact was extensive, also affecting operations at Ferenc Liszt International Airport. For safety, the runways had been closed, halting airport activities temporarily.

Additionally, Terminal 2A faced water ingress through the roof, prompting the relocation of all check-in processes to Terminal 2B. Fortunately, reports confirm that the storm damage did not result in any injuries.

