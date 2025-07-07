Left Menu

Traffic Turmoil on GT Karnal Road: Commuters Advised to Reroute

Ongoing repair work on a broken underground water pipeline near Sarai Pipal Gate is expected to disrupt traffic on GT Karnal Road all week. Commuters are advised to use alternate routes as slab restoration is pending. Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory for travelers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:25 IST
Traffic on the busy GT Karnal Road is set to experience disruptions as repair work on an underground water pipeline lingers near Sarai Pipal Gate in the Azadpur Mandi area. The ongoing project is expected to affect commuters traveling in both directions throughout the week.

The Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory noting that the pipeline, previously repaired, has broken down again. While cleaning of drains on the opposite carriageway has been completed, the restoration of slabs remains unfinished, exacerbating the traffic issues.

Commuters are strongly urged to seek alternate routes to avoid congestion and heed the directions of traffic personnel stationed on-site. This initiative is designed to alleviate inconvenience during the pipeline restoration process.

