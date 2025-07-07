Left Menu

Tesla's Descent: Musk's Political Clash and Its Rippling Effects

Tesla shares tumbled 8% following a renewed feud between Elon Musk and President Trump. Musk, critical of recent Republican policies, announced a third political party, stirring investor concerns over federal subsidies. Analysts warn Musk's political ties might hinder Tesla's future amidst rising global competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 07-07-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 22:10 IST
Tesla's Descent: Musk's Political Clash and Its Rippling Effects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tesla shares plummeted as the opening bell rung on Monday, dropping 8% amid escalating tensions between the company's CEO, Elon Musk, and US President Donald Trump. The disagreement flared anew over the weekend.

Musk, once a key Trump supporter, announced a third political party, protesting against the recent Republican spending bill. He criticized the bill's potential negative impact on the job market and emerging industries.

Analysts warn that Musk's ongoing spat with Trump could harm Tesla and associated firms, which rely heavily on federal subsidies, especially with growing global competition and the forthcoming 2026 mid-terms looming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025