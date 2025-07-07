Tesla's Descent: Musk's Political Clash and Its Rippling Effects

Tesla shares plummeted as the opening bell rung on Monday, dropping 8% amid escalating tensions between the company's CEO, Elon Musk, and US President Donald Trump. The disagreement flared anew over the weekend.

Musk, once a key Trump supporter, announced a third political party, protesting against the recent Republican spending bill. He criticized the bill's potential negative impact on the job market and emerging industries.

Analysts warn that Musk's ongoing spat with Trump could harm Tesla and associated firms, which rely heavily on federal subsidies, especially with growing global competition and the forthcoming 2026 mid-terms looming.

