India on the Brink: Navigating Trump's Trade Tactics

India is a potential candidate for a trade deal with the US as President Trump enforces tariffs on non-compliant countries. The Global Trade Research Initiative warns that Trump's approach resembles forced compliance, with a new deadline set for August 1. Nations face increased tariffs if deals are not concluded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 11:28 IST
India is poised to potentially finalize a trade agreement with the United States amid heightened pressure from President Donald Trump, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) reported.

Described as a 'Yielding to American Tariff Retaliation Agreement,' this approach is more coercive than a typical free trade agreement, according to GTRI. An extension has moved the deal deadline from July 9 to August 1, delaying the imposition of country-specific tariffs.

The administration's aggressive trade policy direly affects many countries, with the US aiming for compliance to its terms or threatening hefty tariffs. India, cautioned to tread carefully, could announce a deal soon, balancing potential risks against strategic advantages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

