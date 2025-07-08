India on the Brink: Navigating Trump's Trade Tactics

India is poised to potentially finalize a trade agreement with the United States amid heightened pressure from President Donald Trump, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) reported.

Described as a 'Yielding to American Tariff Retaliation Agreement,' this approach is more coercive than a typical free trade agreement, according to GTRI. An extension has moved the deal deadline from July 9 to August 1, delaying the imposition of country-specific tariffs.

The administration's aggressive trade policy direly affects many countries, with the US aiming for compliance to its terms or threatening hefty tariffs. India, cautioned to tread carefully, could announce a deal soon, balancing potential risks against strategic advantages.

(With inputs from agencies.)