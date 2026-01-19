Starmer Challenges Trump's Tariffs On NATO Allies

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has voiced concerns to U.S. President Donald Trump over the imposition of tariffs on NATO allies, arguing that such actions undermine collective security efforts. Starmer's comments come after discussions with leaders from Denmark, the EU, and NATO.

A Downing Street representative stated that Starmer engaged in phone conversations with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte before addressing the issue with Trump.

In these discussions, Starmer emphasized the critical importance of security in the High North as a strategic priority for NATO allies, highlighting the region's role in safeguarding Euro-Atlantic interests.