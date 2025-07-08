KVN Properties' Bold Bengaluru Push: A Rs 500 Crore Housing Venture

Real estate developer KVN Properties is gearing up to invest Rs 500 crore in a new housing project in Bengaluru, in alliance with Assetz Group, marking a significant expansion of its portfolio.

As per a recent statement, KVN Properties has formalized a Development Management Agreement (DMA) with Assetz Group to create a premium residential enclave across nearly 6 acres in North Bengaluru. The development will feature 10 lakh square feet of prime residential space.

KVN Properties founder Venkat K Narayana revealed that the project, currently in the design stage, is anticipated to generate around Rs 1,000 crore in revenue. By opting for the DMA model, KVN assumes all project development costs, while Assetz offers brand, reputation, and execution expertise, signaling a strong partnership in North Bengaluru's high-growth corridor.

(With inputs from agencies.)