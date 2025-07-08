Left Menu

Heerson Celebrates 50 Years: A Golden Giveaway

Heerson, Mumbai's iconic dry fruit and mithai store, marks its 50th anniversary with a special campaign. From July 1 to August 1, 2025, customers spending Rs. 1000 or more will receive a Golden Box with discount scratch cards. Select cards uncover gold coins, celebrated on August 2, 2025.

Heerson Celebrates 50 Years: A Golden Giveaway
Heerson 50th Year Anniversary Celebration - Founders Photo Hetan & Bhavesh Shah. Image Credit: ANI
Heerson, an iconic destination for dry fruits and mithai in Mumbai, is celebrating half a century of tradition and taste with a special in-store campaign. As part of its 50th anniversary festivities, the store is offering exclusive gifts and daily discounts to its loyal patrons.

The 'A Golden Celebration Of Taste & Purity' campaign, running from July 1 through August 1, 2025, promises exciting surprises for customers. Those spending Rs. 1000 or more will receive a unique Golden Box containing a scratch card, which guarantees a discount ranging from 5% to 10% on their next purchase. Additionally, a select few boxes contain surprises—50 special cards include a gold coin. The lucky winners will be honored at an event on August 2, 2025.

Founded in 1975, Heerson has grown from a modest start into a beloved culinary staple, particularly among Gujarati, Marathi, and Hindi-speaking communities in Mumbai. Known for its unwavering quality and traditional flavors, Heerson has become synonymous with delectable sweets and snacks. "Our journey began fifty years ago with a commitment to quality and tradition, which continues to be our guiding principle," said Mr. Hetan Shah, the Founder-Partner of Heerson. The campaign is exclusive to in-store shoppers, underlining the brand's dedication to personal customer engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

