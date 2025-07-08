Left Menu

NxtQuantum Launches India’s First Ai+ Smartphone: A New Era of Data Ownership

NxtQuantum has launched the Ai+ Smartphone, India's first fully home-grown smartphone, designed to prioritize data privacy and transparency. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, this device offers Indian users control over their data, addressing concerns about foreign-built devices. The Ai+ lineup promises high performance and affordability, with availability on Flipkart.

Updated: 08-07-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:10 IST
Ai+ Smartphone is Here! The Phone India has been Waiting for. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for India's tech landscape, NxtQuantum has unveiled the Ai+ Smartphone — the nation's first fully India's-made smartphone — promising a transformative approach to data privacy and digital transparency. Spearheaded by Madhav Sheth, CEO of Ai+ Smartphone and founder of NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, the launch signifies a pivotal step for India's digital future.

The Ai+ Smartphone lineup, featuring the Pulse and Nova 5G models, operates on the NxtQuantum OS, India's pioneering sovereign mobile operating system. It empowers users with full control over their data, steering clear of foreign infrastructures. These devices combine affordability, high performance, and rigorous data protection, offering Indian consumers a robust alternative to traditional smartphones.

Manufactured in India's Noida by United Telelinks, Ai+ Smartphones reaffirm NxtQuantum's commitment to indigenous tech infrastructure. With standout features like extended battery life, enhanced camera systems, and dual SIM capabilities, these phones cater to India's diverse user requirements. They are available through Flipkart, positioning India as a leader in smartphone innovation focused on data sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

