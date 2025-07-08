Fire Fury: Marseille's Battle Against the Blaze
A fast-moving wildfire threatened Marseille, France, leading to airport closures and confined residents. Fanned by strong winds, the fire burned 700 hectares near the city outskirts. Despite being under control, risks remain high due to potential wind shifts. Nearby regions in Spain and Greece also faced serious wildfire activity.
A swift wildfire threatened the outskirts of Marseille, France's second-largest city, causing the local airport's closure and confining residents indoors due to heavy smoke. Winds reaching 70 km/h intensified the blaze, which covered 700 hectares nearby, drawing attention to the increasing threat of wildfires in the Mediterranean area.
Officials have reported no fatalities as firefighters saved hundreds of homes, although around 10 buildings sustained damage. Regional prefect Georges-Francois Leclerc mentioned that strong winds posed a continual threat, despite the fire being controlled. Mediterranean nations like Spain and Greece are also dealing with severe wildfires amid ongoing heatwaves.
To prevent chaos, residents were instructed to avoid evacuating unless directed, allowing emergency services clear passage. Transport disruptions included diverted flights at Marseille's airport and suspended train services. A swift response from firefighting units is critical as the region remains under high alert.
