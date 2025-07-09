Left Menu

Rajasthan Man Arrested in Major Tax Evasion Racket

Kailash Villoy from Rajasthan was arrested for orchestrating a major tax evasion racket using fake GST registrations. The scheme involved fake invoices and unauthorized input tax credit claims, impacting revenue significantly. Karnataka's Commercial Taxes Department, along with law enforcement, is intensifying investigations to dismantle the network.

An individual from Rajasthan was arrested in connection with a significant bogus billing and tax evasion operation, significantly impacting state revenue, according to the Karnataka Commercial Taxes Department.

The Enforcement South Zone and Intelligence Wing, aided by Bengaluru East Police, detained Jalore district resident Kailash Villoy. He was apprehended in Bengaluru, as confirmed by an official statement.

Kailash Villoy allegedly used fake Aadhaar cards to open multiple bank accounts for obtaining fraudulent GST registrations. These were used to issue fake tax invoices worth hundreds of crores, facilitating unlawful input tax credit claims and evasion of taxes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

