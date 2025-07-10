Deccan Grainz Expands Global Reach with Entry into China

In a strategic move to broaden its international presence, Deccan Grainz India, known for exporting a variety of Indian rice under the Deccan brand, has entered the Chinese market. This marks a significant expansion beyond its existing markets in Europe, North America, and other regions.

Kiran Kumar Pola, Director of Deccan Grainz India, touted this milestone as a testament to the brand's growing global influence. 'We are the only rice brand from South India to achieve this level of international footprint,' he stated, emphasizing their leadership in the U.S. non-basmati rice sector.

With more than 7 crore bags sold worldwide over its 15-year journey, Deccan Grainz is preparing to enter the Indian market by 2026. The company prides itself on its cutting-edge rice processing capabilities in Sultanpur and a robust partnership with farmers in states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

