Left Menu

India Strikes Back: Retaliatory Tariffs Revised Against US

India revised its proposal for retaliatory tariffs against the United States under WTO norms, following further duty hikes by the US on steel and aluminum. The proposal could lead to USD 7.6 billion worth of Indian exports being affected, imposing USD 3.82 billion in duties. Both countries are negotiating a Bilateral Trade Agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:06 IST
India Strikes Back: Retaliatory Tariffs Revised Against US
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has revised its proposal to impose retaliatory tariffs against the United States in response to the American administration's recent hikes in duties on steel and aluminum imports. The move falls under the World Trade Organisation's norms.

The United States first implemented 25% tariffs on these goods on March 12, which were later increased to 50% on June 3. The World Trade Organisation released a communication this week, indicating India's right to modify its tariff rates and product selections. The revision could affect USD 7.6 billion worth of Indian exports, with an estimated USD 3.82 billion in duties collected.

The revision in India's strategy comes as both nations are in the midst of negotiating a Bilateral Trade Agreement. Indian trade representatives are scheduled to visit Washington for talks next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025